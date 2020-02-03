Alphabet’s (GOOGL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $1,625.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $1,500.00.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $1,700.00 price target (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cleveland Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $1,423.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,483.09.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,460.25 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,500.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,402.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,275.98. The stock has a market cap of $988.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Alphabet by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,354,000 after acquiring an additional 17,463 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

