Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of AIMC opened at $33.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average of $30.80. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $38.15. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

In other news, Director Larry Mcpherson sold 8,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $267,197.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,924.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 599.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 633,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after buying an additional 543,244 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,512,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,687,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,007,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,991,000.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

