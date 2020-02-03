Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.67 (Hold) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $4.17 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Altus Midstream an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Altus Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Altus Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

In other Altus Midstream news, CEO D. Clay Bretches bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $43,800.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 740.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,273,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,543 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 190,327 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 0.7% during the third quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC now owns 1,115,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 11.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 92,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 8.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 25,434 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Altus Midstream stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.04. 278,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,075. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56. Altus Midstream has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $8.62.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter.

About Altus Midstream

There is no company description available for Altus Midstream Co

