Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given “Buy” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AMZN has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners reissued a buy rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,309.43.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $4.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,004.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,886,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,895. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,566.76 and a 1 year high of $2,055.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $993.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.76, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,851.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,811.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total transaction of $2,226,463.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,564,873,000 after purchasing an additional 219,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 314.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,566,000 after purchasing an additional 118,721 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,058,685,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.