American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEARCA:KORP)

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1137 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

KORP stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.84. 2,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,517. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.27. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.87 and a 1 year high of $51.98.

