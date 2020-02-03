American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,727,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,545 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $397,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Country Trust Bank increased its position in American Tower by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total value of $206,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,574 shares of company stock worth $1,250,626. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMT traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $234.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,407. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.02. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $168.88 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The company has a market cap of $102.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.36.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.