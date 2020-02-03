American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,786,029,000 after acquiring an additional 827,507 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $699,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 29,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in American Water Works by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of AWK traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.47. The company had a trading volume of 18,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,562. American Water Works Company Inc has a twelve month low of $93.44 and a twelve month high of $137.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.70 and its 200-day moving average is $122.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a target price (up from ) on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott increased their target price on American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.