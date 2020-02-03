Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Leerink Swann upped their price target on Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a hold rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $237.33.

AMGN traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.88. 2,435,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,862. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Amgen has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

