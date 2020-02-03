Analysts Anticipate Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Total SA (NYSE:TOT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Total’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Total reported earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Total will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $6.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Total.

Get Total alerts:

TOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Total in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Total in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Total by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Total in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Total in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

TOT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,254,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,078. Total has a one year low of $47.70 and a one year high of $58.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.39. The company has a market capitalization of $129.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.606 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Total’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Total (TOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.