Analysts Expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.39. Dime Community Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dime Community Bancshares.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,644,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 131.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,207 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 93,368 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,885,362 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $92,773,000 after buying an additional 85,990 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $959,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 320.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,812 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 34,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $19.25. 7,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,367. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.85%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.