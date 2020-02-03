Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Forty Seven (FTSV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Forty Seven (NASDAQ: FTSV):

1/26/2020 – Forty Seven had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Forty Seven was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Forty Seven, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focused on developing novel checkpoint therapies to activate macrophages in the fight against cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of 5F9, is an IgG4 monoclonal antibody against CD47 which is designed to interfere with recognition of CD47 by the SIRP? receptor on macrophages. Forty Seven, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

1/22/2020 – Forty Seven had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Forty Seven had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from to . They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Forty Seven is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Forty Seven had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Forty Seven had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from to . They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/25/2019 – Forty Seven was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Forty Seven, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focused on developing novel checkpoint therapies to activate macrophages in the fight against cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of 5F9, is an IgG4 monoclonal antibody against CD47 which is designed to interfere with recognition of CD47 by the SIRP? receptor on macrophages. Forty Seven, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

12/19/2019 – Forty Seven was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Forty Seven, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focused on developing novel checkpoint therapies to activate macrophages in the fight against cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of 5F9, is an IgG4 monoclonal antibody against CD47 which is designed to interfere with recognition of CD47 by the SIRP? receptor on macrophages. Forty Seven, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

12/13/2019 – Forty Seven was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Forty Seven, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focused on developing novel checkpoint therapies to activate macrophages in the fight against cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of 5F9, is an IgG4 monoclonal antibody against CD47 which is designed to interfere with recognition of CD47 by the SIRP? receptor on macrophages. Forty Seven, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

12/11/2019 – Forty Seven had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

12/10/2019 – Forty Seven was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/10/2019 – Forty Seven had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Forty Seven had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $20.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Forty Seven had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $28.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Forty Seven had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.

12/10/2019 – Forty Seven had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Forty Seven had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

12/5/2019 – Forty Seven had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

NASDAQ:FTSV traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.87. 512,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,177. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 3.53. Forty Seven Inc has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.64.

Get Forty Seven Inc alerts:

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forty Seven Inc will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $153,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,221,400 shares in the company, valued at $12,531,564. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,963,400 over the last 90 days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Forty Seven by 5,976.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Forty Seven in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forty Seven in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Forty Seven in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Forty Seven by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Forty Seven Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forty Seven Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.