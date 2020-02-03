Analysts Set Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Price Target at $17.63

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.63.

RWT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of RWT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.56. 62,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,729. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.59.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew P. Stone sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 99,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,305.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 537,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,896,000 after buying an additional 59,842 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Redwood Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 22,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

