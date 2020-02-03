ANGLE’s (AGL) “Corporate” Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of ANGLE (LON:AGL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of ANGLE stock opened at GBX 69.99 ($0.92) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 64.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 70.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60. ANGLE has a 12 month low of GBX 51 ($0.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 85 ($1.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 11.91 and a quick ratio of 11.51.

ANGLE (LON:AGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX (3.33) (($0.04)) EPS for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that ANGLE will post -7.2800001 earnings per share for the current year.

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. It develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests rare circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and Ziplex multiplex analysis system that is used with the ovarian cancer clinical application and others.

