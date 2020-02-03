Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Stake Reduced by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management cut its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,573 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 20,469 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BUD stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.22. The company had a trading volume of 612,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,132. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1 year low of $73.57 and a 1 year high of $102.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $122.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.52.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BUD. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.08.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

