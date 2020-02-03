Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $18,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in AON by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in AON by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AON by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in AON by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AON. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. William Blair upgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of AON in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.63.

NYSE AON traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $225.30. 412,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,033. The stock has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. Aon PLC has a one year low of $153.17 and a one year high of $227.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.80 and a 200-day moving average of $198.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. AON had a return on equity of 51.63% and a net margin of 13.79%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total value of $968,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $331,727.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,581.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

