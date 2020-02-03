Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,640 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Apache by 365.6% during the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 731,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 574,250 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Apache by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,192,159 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,507,000 after purchasing an additional 397,612 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apache by 40.6% during the third quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,166,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,865,000 after purchasing an additional 336,856 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apache by 18.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,662,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,558,000 after purchasing an additional 259,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Apache by 20.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,269,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,491,000 after purchasing an additional 214,290 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Apache in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Argus cut shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other news, insider Wheals Rob bought 4,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,825.30. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APA stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.61. 334,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,714,238. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Apache Co. has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $38.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Apache’s payout ratio is 56.50%.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

