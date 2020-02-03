Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $288.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) will report sales of $288.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $289.36 million and the lowest is $286.40 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $295.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $331.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.85 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

APLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.26 per share, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,138,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,857,083.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $113,470 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 102,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 42,648 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth $394,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 335,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 35.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,308,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,694,000 after purchasing an additional 344,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth $550,000. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APLE traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.02. 2,681,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,688. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average is $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $16.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

