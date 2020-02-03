Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $373.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Apple’s first-quarter fiscal 2020 results reflected continued momentum in the Services segment and a rebound in iPhone sales, which grew on a year-over-year basis. Customer response was exceptional for new iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. Moreover, sales benefited from trade-in programs, which doubled on a year-over-year basis. Wearables’ top-line growth was aided by strong demand for Apple Watch and AirPod. AirPod sales benefited from the launch of AirPod Pro, which features active noise cancellation. Moreover, Apple Watch’s adoption rate grew rapidly. The solid adoption of Apple Watch is now helping the iPhone maker strengthen presence in the personal health monitor space.The Phase One deal between the United States and China is also a positive. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Atlantic Securities cut Apple from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. New Street Research raised Apple from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Apple from $330.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $314.55.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $311.05. 23,740,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,986,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.51. The firm has a market cap of $1,369.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a twelve month low of $164.56 and a twelve month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Apple by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

