Aragon Price Tops $0.75 on Top Exchanges (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00007944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, GOPAX, Bittrex and IDEX. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $23.27 million and $57,564.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aragon has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.15 or 0.03024100 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00196235 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030067 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00129157 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,173,226 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.one . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.one

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Bitfinex, GOPAX, IDEX, AirSwap, Upbit and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

