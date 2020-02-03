Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.57

Aritzia Inc (TSE:ATZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$25.57 and last traded at C$25.48, with a volume of 187809 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.03.

ATZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.70.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

