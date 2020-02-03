Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Director Raymond F. O’conor Sells 300 Shares

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $10,527.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,206.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AROW traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.22. 23,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,168. Arrow Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $31.17 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.72. The company has a market cap of $525.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.60%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AROW. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,434,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,910,000 after purchasing an additional 40,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,059 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 1,040.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 16,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

