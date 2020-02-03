Artemis Vct (LON:AAM) Trading Down 2.7%

Artemis Vct PLC (LON:AAM) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36.48 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.47), approximately 1,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 6,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.49).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 34.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 35.93. The company has a market cap of $18.90 million and a P/E ratio of -3.27.

About Artemis Vct (LON:AAM)

Artemis VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in making investments in the companies whose shares are traded on AIM, ISDX, and unquoted companies. It typically invests in the industrial, technology, health care, consumer services, financials, consumer goods, utilities, and oil & gas sector.

