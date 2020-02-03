Ashland Global Holdings Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the basic materials company on Sunday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Ashland Global has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ashland Global to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

ASH stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.98. 841,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,213. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.77 and its 200 day moving average is $75.71. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $81.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ashland Global news, insider William J. Heitman sold 509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $40,205.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,860.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $167,616.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,991.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,982 shares of company stock valued at $314,538 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

