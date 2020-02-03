Ashland Global Holdings Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the basic materials company on Sunday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.
Ashland Global has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ashland Global to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.
ASH stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.98. 841,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,213. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.77 and its 200 day moving average is $75.71. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $81.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.24.
In other Ashland Global news, insider William J. Heitman sold 509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $40,205.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,860.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $167,616.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,991.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,982 shares of company stock valued at $314,538 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.89.
Ashland Global Company Profile
Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.
