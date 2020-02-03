Asian Dragon Reaches Market Capitalization of $113,497.00 (AD)

Asian Dragon (CURRENCY:AD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Over the last week, Asian Dragon has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. Asian Dragon has a market capitalization of $113,497.00 and $3,725.00 worth of Asian Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Asian Dragon token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including EtherFlyer and token.store.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005414 BTC.

999 (999) traded up 286.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000469 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 77.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000915 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000076 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Asian Dragon Token Profile

Asian Dragon (AD) is a token. Asian Dragon’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,865,797 tokens. Asian Dragon’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Asian Dragon’s official website is www.asiandragoncoin.com

Buying and Selling Asian Dragon

Asian Dragon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Dragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Dragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asian Dragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

