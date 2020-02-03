Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Earns Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $145.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Aspen Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Aspen Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.16. 448,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $95.61 and a 12-month high of $142.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.60.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $124.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.46 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 63.20% and a net margin of 41.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $221,321.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,151.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 952.9% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

