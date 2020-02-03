ATBCoin Price Up 8.1% Over Last Week (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One ATBCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, TOPBTC, BTC-Alpha and Exrates. ATBCoin has a total market cap of $62,008.00 and $48,043.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ATBCoin has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,323.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.47 or 0.04108435 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.58 or 0.00714876 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006200 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016299 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000412 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About ATBCoin

ATB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com . ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ATBCoin

ATBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, YoBit, TOPBTC and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

