AT&T (NYSE:T) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of AT&T from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.25.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $36.96. 40,779,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,503,738. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

