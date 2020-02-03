Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Shares Down 1.1%

Audioboom Group PLC (LON:BOOM)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 212 ($2.79) and last traded at GBX 217.50 ($2.86), approximately 20,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 261,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.89).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 213.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 207.32. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 million and a P/E ratio of -3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.19.

About Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM)

Audioboom Group plc operates an audio platform for hosting, distributing and monetizing content. The Company works with approximately 2,400 active broadcasters, content creators and podcasters around the world, and hosts in over 7,400 content channels. The Company’s hosting and distribution platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels and re-syndicate their content.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Audioboom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioboom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.