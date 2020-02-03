Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $96.00

Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 96 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 98.50 ($1.30), with a volume of 288221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.42 ($1.28).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 100.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 107.57.

In other Augmentum Fintech news, insider Neil England acquired 25,000 shares of Augmentum Fintech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £25,500 ($33,543.80).

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in early and late stage investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

