Aurora (AOA) Trading Up 17.7% Over Last 7 Days

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Aurora has a market capitalization of $11.79 million and $1.77 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurora token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Kucoin, Bitinka and CoinEgg. Over the last seven days, Aurora has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00036898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $557.04 or 0.05959210 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00024561 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00128723 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00035284 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00013804 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010726 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora (AOA) is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Bitinka, Indodax and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

