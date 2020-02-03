Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $890.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will announce sales of $890.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $887.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $896.70 million. Autodesk posted sales of $737.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year sales of $3.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bernstein Bank lowered Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.18.

In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 208 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 16.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 246,534 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34,953 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 454.5% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $2.14 on Friday, reaching $196.85. 1,584,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,138. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.89. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $129.70 and a 1-year high of $201.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.59.

Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

