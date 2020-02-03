Avista (NYSE:AVA) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.15

Shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.15 and last traded at $50.84, with a volume of 2647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.85.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVA. ValuEngine cut shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Avista from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Avista presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.80.

The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.45.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $283.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. Avista had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avista Corp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R John Taylor sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $42,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marian M. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $467,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,008.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avista by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 208,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp raised its position in shares of Avista by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 716,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,432,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Avista by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile (NYSE:AVA)

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

