B. Riley Raises Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $365.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $360.00 to $365.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LRCX. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Lam Research from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $255.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $321.29.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $10.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $308.44. 1,945,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,751. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $163.60 and a twelve month high of $319.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 44.36%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $46,928.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,262 shares of company stock worth $13,209,019 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $194,039,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 355.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 577,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,351,000 after acquiring an additional 450,280 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $100,687,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 401.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 442,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,199,000 after acquiring an additional 354,103 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,140,039,000 after acquiring an additional 248,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

