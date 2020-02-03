Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BAKK. HSBC lowered shares of Bakkavor Group to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bakkavor Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 147 ($1.93).

Shares of BAKK stock opened at GBX 135.80 ($1.79) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 140.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 122.82. Bakkavor Group has a 52 week low of GBX 91.50 ($1.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 172.60 ($2.27). The firm has a market capitalization of $786.86 million and a PE ratio of 17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.75.

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers ready meals, soups, pasta, sauces, dips, modern deli, fresh cut and dressed salads, dressings, fresh cut produce, sandwich wraps, pizzas, and breads; and desserts, such as cheese and cream cakes, fruit tarts, crumbles, and trifles to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

