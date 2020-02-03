Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Ball by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Ball by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 97.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLL shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Ball stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.57. The stock had a trading volume of 760,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,225. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $48.81 and a 52-week high of $81.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.67.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). Ball had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,281,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 452,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,336,106.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $629,233.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 438,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,137,918.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,973,069 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

