Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Position Cut by Shayne & CO. LLC

Shayne & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 0.2% of Shayne & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Shayne & CO. LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd boosted its stake in Bank of America by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 1,092,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after purchasing an additional 502,200 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 116,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 446,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,317,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,862,000 after purchasing an additional 47,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 64,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. UBS Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,601,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,425,844. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average of $31.26. The company has a market cap of $297.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

