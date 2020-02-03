Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 74.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,000 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 2.2% of Payden & Rygel’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $35,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 71,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 65,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 22,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,932,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,425,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.26. The firm has a market cap of $297.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

