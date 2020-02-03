Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Payden & Rygel increased its position in Bank of America by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 999,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,202,000 after purchasing an additional 428,000 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 71,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 65,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.17. 30,535,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,425,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $35.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.26. The company has a market cap of $297.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

