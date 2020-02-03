Barclays Lowers Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Price Target to GBX 2,800

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,480 ($32.62) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,780 ($36.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,761.20 ($36.32).

LON RDSB traded down GBX 36.80 ($0.48) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,963.20 ($25.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,104,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,232.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,306.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.57%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

