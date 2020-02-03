Barclays Trims BT Group (LON:BTA) Target Price to GBX 150

BT Group (LON:BTA) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on BT Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 169 ($2.22) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.34) target price on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BT Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 238.14 ($3.13).

