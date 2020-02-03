Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Baytex Energy’s earnings. Baytex Energy posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baytex Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Baytex Energy.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $321.63 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BTE. ValuEngine raised Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Monday, November 4th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Baytex Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTE. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Baytex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Baytex Energy by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 25,601 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Baytex Energy by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 61,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 32,141 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Baytex Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Baytex Energy by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 71,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BTE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,848,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,419. The company has a market capitalization of $625.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baytex Energy (BTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.