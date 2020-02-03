BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lowered its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,555,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,303 shares during the period. BCE accounts for approximately 2.5% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned 0.50% of BCE worth $211,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 57.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 155.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $46.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,907. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.33. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.74 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.36.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.73.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

