Beacon One Day Volume Reaches $224.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 34.8% against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.0940 or 0.00001001 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Beacon has a market capitalization of $108,101.00 and approximately $224.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00023513 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00124880 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00038670 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000229 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000769 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000155 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,283,976 coins and its circulating supply is 1,150,314 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

