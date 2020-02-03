Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €129.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) has been assigned a €129.00 ($150.00) target price by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.02% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HSBC set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €102.00 ($118.60).

Shares of BC8 stock traded up €3.70 ($4.30) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €134.40 ($156.28). 160,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,276. Bechtle has a 12-month low of €67.90 ($78.95) and a 12-month high of €137.90 ($160.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.84, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €128.89 and a 200 day moving average price of €106.94.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

