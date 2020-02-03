Benchmark (LON:BMK) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of Benchmark Holdings PLC (LON:BMK) rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 45 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 45.25 ($0.60), approximately 188,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 102,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.50 ($0.56).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 44.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 46.45. The company has a market cap of $240.30 million and a PE ratio of -3.02.

About Benchmark (LON:BMK)

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge for the development of food and farming industries worldwide. The company operates through Animal Health, Benchmark Genetics, Advanced Animal Nutrition, and All Other segments. The Animal Health segment provides veterinary and environmental diagnostics services, and animal health products to aquaculture, as well as manufactures licensed veterinary vaccines and components.

