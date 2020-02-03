BEST (NYSE:BEST) Stock Price Down 0.4%

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) shares were down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.29, approximately 59,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,551,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Several research analysts recently commented on BEST shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BEST in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.40 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BEST currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. BEST had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BEST Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BEST during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BEST during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BEST during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BEST during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BEST during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

About BEST (NYSE:BEST)

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

