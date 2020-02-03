Bezant (BZNT) Tops One Day Volume of $56,231.00

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Bezant token can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc, IDEX, Bilaxy and Bibox. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $56,231.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bezant Profile

Bezant launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 689,525,808 tokens. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Fatbtc, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

