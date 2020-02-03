BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BBL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BHP Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

NYSE:BBL traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $43.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,045,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,715. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.78. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $40.57 and a 1-year high of $51.87.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 19,805 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 23,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3,985.6% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 59,282 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 57,831 shares during the period. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

