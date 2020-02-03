BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BBL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BHP Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.
NYSE:BBL traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $43.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,045,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,715. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.78. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $40.57 and a 1-year high of $51.87.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.
Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.