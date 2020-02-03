BidaskClub Downgrades Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) to Sell

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

AOSL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,891. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $299.30 million, a PE ratio of 594.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.31.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, VP Bing Xue sold 8,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $116,395.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

