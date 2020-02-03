BidaskClub Downgrades Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sanderson Farms in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Sanderson Farms from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Friday, December 20th. Buckingham Research reissued a neutral rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised Sanderson Farms from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.30.

Sanderson Farms stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.82. 445,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57 and a beta of 0.75. Sanderson Farms has a 1 year low of $111.77 and a 1 year high of $179.45.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.65 million. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.63) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 441.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

